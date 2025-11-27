/‘Who is sitting inside the jail?’: KPK CM protests outside Adiala Jail, demands meeting with Imran Khan

Amid the health rumours of former Pakistan prime minister, the Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Sohail Afridi, held a protest outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail demanding permission to meet Imran Khan on Thursday (Nov 27). This came after Khan's political party, PTI, demanded a government clarification on the whereabouts of Khan. “Go and tell them CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is here to meet Imran Khan," said Afridi when he was stopped by the police. “Who is sitting inside the jail – colonel or jailer?" he asked.

PTI urged the Shehbaz Sharif government to arrange an immediate meeting between Khan and his family. This came after repeated refusals by the authorities to allow Imran's sisters to meet him at Adiala jail, which resulted in speculation on the whereabouts of Khan.

As per Pakistan's Dawn, the speculation around the health of the former PM intensified after multiple unverified claims on X on Khan's concerning health and even his death. The hashtag 'Where is Imran Khan?' also trended on the platform.

The PTI said in a post on X that "rumours of a despicable nature" were being spread from "Afghan and Indian media, and foreign social media accounts" regarding Imran's condition.

The party demanded that the "current government and the interior ministry immediately and clearly dismiss and clarify the rumour and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran and his family".