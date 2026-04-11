/'We will have that open fairly soon': Trump says on Strait of Hormuz as JD Vance-led delegation heads to Pakistan for US-Iran talks

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (April 10) he intends to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is opened ‘with or without’ Iran’s cooperation, while emphasising that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains his top priority. Trump also said he has sent Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan to meet senior Iranian officials as part of efforts to negotiate a peace deal following a two-week ceasefire agreed on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Washington for a domestic trip, Trump said, “We're going to open up the Gulf with or without them...or the strait as they call it. I think it's going to go pretty quickly, and if it doesn't, we’ll be able to finish it off.” “We will have that open fairly soon.” He added that reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global crude oil passes, would be a key focus in the Islamabad talks. When asked what would define a successful agreement, Trump said, "No nuclear weapon. That's 99 percent of it."

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US President Donald Trump announced that Vice President JD Vance will lead a team for peace talks involving Iran, expressing confidence in the mission and the current trajectory of events. Speaking on the development, Trump said,

"I wish him luck... They (Iran) are militarily defeated, and now we are going to open up the Gulf, with or without them... If it doesn't, we are going to finish it off, one way or the other; it is going well. The Navy and Air Force (of Iran) are gone, along with all the anti-aircraft systems, the leaders, and the whole place..."