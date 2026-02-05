/'We see nothing new...': Kremlin breaks silence over Trump’s statement on India halting Russian oil purchases

Days after India and the US announced a trade deal with US President Donald Trump claiming that New Delhi has agreed to stop buying Russian oil, Russia on Wednesday (Feb 4) said that India is “free to buy oil from any country” it wants. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there is nothing new in its decision to diversify crude suppliers, adding that India had done it always. Peskov was responding to a question about Trump’s recent claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to stop buying Russian oil and instead shift purchases to the United States and possibly Venezuela.

Peskov said, "India has always purchased these products from other countries. Therefore, we see nothing new here," he told. A day earlier, Peskov said that Russia had received no official statement from India suggesting it planned to halt Russian oil imports. Russia’s Foreign Ministry also underlined the value of the energy relationship. Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the hydrocarbons trade benefits both sides and helps maintain stability in global energy markets. “India’s purchase of Russian hydrocarbons is beneficial for both sides and helps maintain stability in the global energy market. We are ready to continue close cooperation with our Indian partners,” she said at a briefing.

India-US trade deal