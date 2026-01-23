/‘We’re gonna make a trip’: Trump confirms China visit this year, says Xi to visit US ‘end of year’ – Details inside

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 22) confirmed his visit to China later this year. The Republican president said that he is looking forward to meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom he said he has a “great relationship.” He also added that Xi would visit Washington “towards the end of the year”. The visit will mark the first by Trump since he returned to office for his second term in January last year.

When will Trump visit China?

“We’re gonna make a trip. I’m going in April,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from his two-day trip to the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort town of Davos.

“I’ve always had a great relationship,” Trump said of his relations with the Chinese premier, while also acknowledging that the relations between the two countries soured during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was a very strained relationship during COVID, but now it’s an excellent relationship,” he said.

Highlighting the improving ties, the US president pointed out increasing trade with China. “Look at all the farm products they’re buying now,” Trump said. “Soybeans — they’re buying a lot of soybeans.”

“That makes our farmers happy, and that makes me happy,” he said.

US-China TikTok deal

Meanwhile, TikTok on Thursday announced that it has established a majority American-owned joint venture to operate its US business. The move will allow the company to avoid the ban imposed by the Trump administration over its Chinese ownership.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump hailed the deal, claiming that he had “helped in saving TikTok”. He also thanked Xi for working with the US and approving the deal.

“I am so happy to have helped in saving TikTok! It will now be owned by a group of Great American Patriots and Investors, the Biggest in the World, and will be an important Voice. Along with other factors, it was responsible for my doing so well with the Youth Vote in the 2024 Presidential Election. I only hope that long into the future I will be remembered by those who use and love TikTok. Thank you to Vice President JD Vance, and all of the others within my Administration, who helped bring this Deal to a very dramatic, final, and beautiful conclusion. I would also like to thank President Xi, of China, for working with us and, ultimately, approving the Deal. He could have gone the other way, but didn’t, and is appreciated for his decision,” Trump wrote.