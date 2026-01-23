/Trump planning strike on Iran? Says ‘massive fleet heading in that direction’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 22) issued a stark warning to Iran, saying that a “massive fleet” was heading towards the Islamic Republic, renewing possibility of a US strike. Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Last week, Trump pulled back from threat to strike Iran over its its leadership’s crackdown against protesters after Tehran halted planned executions of protesters.

“We’re watching Iran,” Trump said. “We have a lot of ships going that direction just in case. We have a big flotilla going in that direction. And we’ll see what happens.” Trump said.

‘Big force going toward Iran’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Claiming the credit for stopping hundreds of executions in Iran amid the violent protest that killed thousands, Trump said, “We have a big force going toward Iran. I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely. I stopped 837 hangings on Thursday. They would have been dead. Everyone would have been hung. This is like from 1,000 years ago.”

He further added, “I said, ‘If you hang those people, you’re going to be hit harder than you’ve ever been hit. It’ll make what we did to you around nuclear look like peanuts.’ And an hour before this horrible thing was going to take place, they canceled it, and they actually said they canceled it. They didn’t postpone it. They canceled it. So that was a good sign. But we have an armada. We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it. We’ll see.”

On Wednesday (Jan 21), Iran released its first official dead toll amid the protestests, saying that 3,117 people were killed. While rights groups have suggested the actual number of dead could be much higher.

‘Iran wants to talk’

In the last weeks, Trump had targeted Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accusing the regime of causing “complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before.”

While speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he unveiled an international ‘Board of Peace’, Trump said, “Iran does want to talk, and we’ll talk.”

US warships heading to Iran?

On Tuesday (Jan 20), the USS Abraham Lincoln, which earlier had been stationed in the South Chine Sea in the recent days, was seen making its way towards Middle East, New York Post reported. A US Nav official confirmed the Associated Press that the aircraft carrier along with three destroyers were heading west.