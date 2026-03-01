/'We mourn...': J&K Shia Association in India issues statement after Khamenei and his family members' death

Minutes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death was confirmed by Iranian regime TV, India's Jammu and Kashmir's Shia association issued a statement mourning the death of his family members. In a statement on X, J&K Shia Association wrote, “We mourn the martyrdom of the family members of Imam Khamenei. Our prayers are with the Leader and the people of Iran.” This is the first reaction from religious groups in India to the death of Khamenei and his family.

Iranian media confirmed that Iran's supreme leader Khamenei was killed, after Trump announced the same. In a statement, Fars News Agency said, “We lost the great leader.” It said he was killed by “most evil terrorists and executioners of humanity.” “The criminal and terrorist actions of the evil governments of America and the Zionist regime are a violation of clear religious, moral, legal, and customary standards; Therefore, the Iranian nation's hand of revenge will not let go of the severe, decisive, and regrettable punishment of the murderers of the Imam of the Nation.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead. He described him as “one of the most evil people in History”. Trump said that Khamenei’s death is justice for the people of Iran as well as Americans. Trump further claimed that Iranian leader could not escape as they were unable to avoid Israel and America's “Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems.” In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there are “many signs” that Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei is “no more.”

On Feb 28, the United States and Israel bombed several areas in Iran, including the capital, Tehran, in what they described as "preemptive attack." The operation was named Operation Lion's Roar by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US. In retaliation, Iran bombed several US bases and top sites in the neighbourhood including UAE and Bahrain. The situation is still developing with Israel announcing fresh attack on Iran’s ballistic missile launchers, air defense systems.