/‘We’ll crush your economy if...’: US Senator Lindsey Graham warns India, China and Brazil against buying Russian oil

US Senator Lindsey Graham has warned to impose steep tariffs on India, China, and Brazil if they don't stop buying oil from Russia, as it is fueling Russia to wage a war against Ukraine. He added that the Trump administration was planning to impose a 100 per cent tariff on oil-related imports.

Speaking on Fox News, Graham said, "I would tell China, India & Brazil. If you keep buying cheap Russian oil, to allow this war to continue, we will tariff the hell out of you. And we’re going to crush your economy, because what you are doing is blood money. He's (Putin) not going to stop until somebody makes him stop."

His warning came in response to launching tougher action to cut off Russia’s revenue amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, claiming that these three nations account for around 80 per cent of Russia's crude exports, prompting Putin's war machine to continue.

In a direct warning to Russia, Graham said, "The game has changed when it comes to you, President Putin. You have played President Trump at your own peril. You made a major league mistake, and your economy is going to continue to be crushed."

Graham claimed that Putin was attempting to recreate the former Soviet Union by "invading countries that do not belong to him." "Putin wants to take countries that are not his. In the mid-90s, Ukraine gave up 1,700 nuclear weapons with a promise that its sovereignty would be respected by Russia. Putin broke that promise," the Republican added.

The US senator's response came amid intensifying US rhetoric against the country perceived to be financially backing Russia during its war against Ukraine. His stand reflected a broader push from Republican leaders urging America's allies and trade partners to economically isolate Moscow.

Echoing his tough stance, US President Donald Trump, speaking alongside NATO general secretary Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, warned thatthe US would impose 100 percent "secondary tariffs" on any nation that continues buying oil and gas from Russia, unless President Vladimir Putin agrees to a peace settlement within the next 50 days.

Frustrated with Putin, the US president said, "My conversations with him are very pleasant, and then the missiles go off at night." He emphasised that these tariffs means to bring Putin to the negotiating table. "He's fooled a lot of people," Trump said of Putin, whom he labeled a "tough guy."

"He fooled Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden - he didn't fool me," Trump said, adding that "We're going to be doing secondary tariffs."

What is India's reaction?

India reacted to the remarks of NATO chief Rutte on possible sanctions over the trade of India with Russia and cautioned against "double standards". In response, the Foreign Ministry last week stated, "We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate that securing the energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us."