/Trump's achievements in 6 months includes India-Pakistan ceasefire, here's what White House said

US President Donald Trump assumed office for the second term on January 20, and now while speaking about his achievements in the last six months White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added India-Pakistan ceasefire to it, among other things. She highlighted how Trump has brought down the country's inflation rate, and he has also ensured that no illegal migrant has entered the country. Lauding the present government, Leavitt said, 'it's the most transparent administration in history.'

Emphasising on how Trump has worked tirelessly to bring calm and peace in the world, she said, “Look at what the president has done on the world stage. He has ended wars, like India and Pakistan.”

She continued, "He continues to work aggressively to end the war in Russia and Ukraine. He completely obliterated Iran's nuclear sites. He has continued to hopefully negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, to end that conflict and release all of the hostages. We've seen many of the hostages released as a result of this president's efforts."

Trump has reiterated that he has stopped the conflict between nuclear-armed nations India and Pakistan on multiple occasions. In his recent interaction with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, he said, "We have been very successful in settling wars. You have India, Pakistan...India and Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week, the way that was going. That was going very badly. We did that through trade. I said, we're not going to talk to you about trade unless you get this thing settled. And they did, they are both great leaders."