'US-Iran mistrust can't be resolved overnight', says US Vice President JD Vance at Turning Point USA event; Erika Kirk skips due to 'safety concerns'

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (April 14) said tensions between the US and Iran remain deeply rooted, saying that mistrust ‘cannot be resolved overnight’ but suggesting progress in negotiations. He said Iranian negotiators were open to reaching an agreement and expressed cautious optimism about developments: “There is a lot of, of course, mistrust between Iran and the United States of America. You are not going to solve that problem overnight,” “I feel very good about where we are.”

According to Vance, discussions aimed at ending the conflict involving Iran and the United States of America could resume in Islamabad or elsewhere in Pakistan in the coming days, following failed weekend negotiations. He also referenced ongoing fragile ceasefire dynamics tied to broader regional tensions involving Israel and Lebanon. During a Turning Point USA appearance, Vance also faced backlash over comments about Gaza and defended the administration’s handling of humanitarian aid.

JD Vance heckled over Gaza, says Pope should 'be careful' when talking theology

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Vance said, “I think it's very, very important for the Pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology. I think one of the issues here is that if you're going to opine on matters of theology, you've got to be careful. You've got to make sure it's anchored in the truth. And that's one of the things that I try to do. And it's certainly something I would expect from the clergy, whether they're Catholic or Protestant.” On the topic of Gaza, he said, “When we came in, the humanitarian situation in Gaza was an absolute catastrophe. You know, who's the person who got a peace agreement in Gaza? Donald J. Trump. So if you want to complain about what happened in Gaza, why don't you complain about Joe Biden and the last administration?”



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