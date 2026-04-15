'US-Iran mistrust can't be resolved overnight', says US Vice President JD Vance at Turning Point USA event; Erika Kirk skips due to 'safety concerns'

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (April 14) said tensions between the US and Iran remain deeply rooted, saying that mistrust ‘cannot be resolved overnight’ but suggesting progress in negotiations. He said Iranian negotiators were open to reaching an agreement and expressed cautious optimism about developments: “There is a lot of, of course, mistrust between Iran and the United States of America. You are not going to solve that problem overnight,” “I feel very good about where we are.”
According to Vance, discussions aimed at ending the conflict involving Iran and the United States of America could resume in Islamabad or elsewhere in Pakistan in the coming days, following failed weekend negotiations. He also referenced ongoing fragile ceasefire dynamics tied to broader regional tensions involving Israel and Lebanon. During a Turning Point USA appearance, Vance also faced backlash over comments about Gaza and defended the administration’s handling of humanitarian aid.
JD Vance heckled over Gaza, says Pope should 'be careful' when talking theology
Vance said, “I think it's very, very important for the Pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology. I think one of the issues here is that if you're going to opine on matters of theology, you've got to be careful. You've got to make sure it's anchored in the truth. And that's one of the things that I try to do. And it's certainly something I would expect from the clergy, whether they're Catholic or Protestant.” On the topic of Gaza, he said, “When we came in, the humanitarian situation in Gaza was an absolute catastrophe. You know, who's the person who got a peace agreement in Gaza? Donald J. Trump. So if you want to complain about what happened in Gaza, why don't you complain about Joe Biden and the last administration?”
Erika Kirk skips Turning Point USA event due to ‘safety concerns’
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Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, withdrew on Tuesday from a Turning Point USA event featuring US Vice President JD Vance due to threats on her life, the vice president said. “I know that she did get some threats,” Vance told an audience of University of Georgia students in Athens, Georgia. “I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come, and she was very worried about it." Vance said he had talked to the Secret Service and was not concerned about his own safety. He did not provide details about the threats directed at Erika Kirk, who serves as CEO of Turning Point USA.