/Drone strike hits Iranian Kurdish camp in Iraq, woman killed: Exiled group

A drone strike targeted an Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region on Tuesday (April 14), killing a woman and injuring others, according to an official speaking to news agency AFP. Commander Mohammed Hakimi of the exiled Komala party blamed the attack on ‘Iran and its affiliated militias’. A drone hit Camp Sordash in the afternoon, about 40 kilometres west of Sulaimaniyah.
“Three Iranian Kurdish refugees were wounded, including a woman who is in a critical condition,” Hakimi said. He later confirmed that the woman, a fighter with the party, later died from her injuries. Separately, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) said its camp in Koysinjaq near Erbil was also targeted, though no casualties were reported there. Iraq’s Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Service said "a warplane downed two bomb-laden drones coming from Iran" toward Erbil.
Also Read: Europe plans ‘coalition of the willing’ for Strait of Hormuz security mission — but without US
The Kurdistan region hosts multiple Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, which Iran labels as terrorist organizations and accuses of links to foreign powers.
Reza Kaabi, Secretary General of the Komala Party, in a post on X said, “ With profound sorrow, we announce: Comrade Ghazal Mulan Chaprabad, a peshmerga of Komala, has lost her life. Comrade Ghazal, who was wounded this afternoon following a drone attack by the terrorist Islamic Republic, succumbed to the severity of her injuries after being transferred to the hospital and joined the ranks of Komala's and Kurdistan's martyrs. Comrade Ghazal was from the city of Mahabad; like thousands of Kurdish fighting daughters, she chose the ranks of Komala for the struggle and efforts against all forms of oppression and discrimination. She, who today with a heart full of hope, was targeted by the criminals of the Islamic Republic of Iran. But undoubtedly, the will and spirit of Kurdistan's daughters and sons for liberation and freedom continues unabated. This terrorist attack once again bears witness to the inhuman and anti-freedom nature of the Islamic Republic of Iran; a regime that, to preserve its power, recognizes no boundaries in the massacre and suppression of the fighting people. From here, we extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Comrade Ghazal and all comrades and the fighting people of Kurdistan. May her memory be cherished and her path be perpetuated. Komala of the Toilers of Kurdistan – Central Committee Secretariat April 14, 2025 14 April 2026.”