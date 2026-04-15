/Drone strike hits Iranian Kurdish camp in Iraq, woman killed: Exiled group

Reza Kaabi, Secretary General of the Komala Party, in a post on X said, “ With profound sorrow, we announce: Comrade Ghazal Mulan Chaprabad, a peshmerga of Komala, has lost her life. Comrade Ghazal, who was wounded this afternoon following a drone attack by the terrorist Islamic Republic, succumbed to the severity of her injuries after being transferred to the hospital and joined the ranks of Komala's and Kurdistan's martyrs. Comrade Ghazal was from the city of Mahabad; like thousands of Kurdish fighting daughters, she chose the ranks of Komala for the struggle and efforts against all forms of oppression and discrimination. She, who today with a heart full of hope, was targeted by the criminals of the Islamic Republic of Iran. But undoubtedly, the will and spirit of Kurdistan's daughters and sons for liberation and freedom continues unabated. This terrorist attack once again bears witness to the inhuman and anti-freedom nature of the Islamic Republic of Iran; a regime that, to preserve its power, recognizes no boundaries in the massacre and suppression of the fighting people. From here, we extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Comrade Ghazal and all comrades and the fighting people of Kurdistan. May her memory be cherished and her path be perpetuated. Komala of the Toilers of Kurdistan – Central Committee Secretariat April 14, 2025 14 April 2026.”