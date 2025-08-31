/‘Trump’s alive, Russia’s unstoppable’: Medvedev mocks Europe, says he has TWO bad news for Merz and Macron

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev issued a sharp warning to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, suggesting they could “end up being identified by their teeth” like in 1945. “The two fraternal twins, Merz and Macron, are rare freaks. One thirsts for revenge. The other, a rooster, is afraid of the ‘predator’ at the gate and is blackmailing [United States President Donald] Trump with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. They have completely forgotten the lessons of WWII,” Medvedev wrote.

He added he had two pieces of “bad news” for the pair, “Trump is alive,” and “Russia is advancing.” Medvedev and other Kremlin officials claim that Europe is stalling efforts to end the war. They argue that Ukrainian demands, influenced by European leaders, are unrealistic and prolonging the conflict.

How did Trump death rumours spread?

Speculation about Donald Trump’s health spiked on Friday night after he vanished from public view for two days. Online commentators pointed out that this was unusual for the 79-year-old president, leading to trending hashtags such as #whereistrump and #TRUMPDIED on X.

By Saturday morning, #whereistrump was the sixth most discussed topic in the United States. But the rumours quickly collapsed when images appeared of Mr Trump playing golf at his club in Sterling, Virginia.

What did JD Vance say about Trump’s health?

The chatter about Trump’s condition followed an interview with Vice President JD Vance, who said he was ready to step in if a “terrible tragedy” struck. Vance stressed that his boss was still in “good shape,” adding, “He’s the last person making phone calls at night, and the first in the morning.”