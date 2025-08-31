/‘Trump’s alive, Russia’s unstoppable’: Medvedev mocks Europe, says he has TWO bad news for Merz and Macron

Dmitry Medvedev warned German Chancellor Merz and French President Macron they could be “identified by their teeth” like in 1945, mocking them as freaks and declaring: “Trump is alive, Russia advancing.”
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev issued a sharp warning to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, suggesting they could “end up being identified by their teeth” like in 1945. “The two fraternal twins, Merz and Macron, are rare freaks. One thirsts for revenge. The other, a rooster, is afraid of the ‘predator’ at the gate and is blackmailing [United States President Donald] Trump with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. They have completely forgotten the lessons of WWII,” Medvedev wrote.
Also read: How did Trump prove he’s ‘not dead’? A 10-hour Truth Social marathon with 40 posts about tariffs, Rose Garden and blue slips
He added he had two pieces of “bad news” for the pair, “Trump is alive,” and “Russia is advancing.” Medvedev and other Kremlin officials claim that Europe is stalling efforts to end the war. They argue that Ukrainian demands, influenced by European leaders, are unrealistic and prolonging the conflict.
Speculation about Donald Trump’s health spiked on Friday night after he vanished from public view for two days. Online commentators pointed out that this was unusual for the 79-year-old president, leading to trending hashtags such as #whereistrump and #TRUMPDIED on X.
Also read: More missile, drone strikes? Russia mocks Trump’s deadline, says Ukraine war will continue, army chief warns
By Saturday morning, #whereistrump was the sixth most discussed topic in the United States. But the rumours quickly collapsed when images appeared of Mr Trump playing golf at his club in Sterling, Virginia.
The chatter about Trump’s condition followed an interview with Vice President JD Vance, who said he was ready to step in if a “terrible tragedy” struck. Vance stressed that his boss was still in “good shape,” adding, “He’s the last person making phone calls at night, and the first in the morning.”
Also read: 'Stupidly, keep fighting': Trump admits Putin summit flopped, says 'I thought I had it done'
“Yes, terrible tragedies happen,” Mr Vance admitted. “But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” he added.