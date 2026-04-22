/'Take cover now': Tornado warning issued for Fresno, Madera as California weather turns severe

A confirmed tornado touched down in central California on Tuesday (April 21) afternoon, triggering an urgent warning from the National Weather Service for parts of Fresno and Madera counties near Fresno. The warning, issued at 2:37 pm PDT by the NWS San Joaquin Valley office in Hanford, covered south-central Madera County and northwestern Fresno County. It was initially set to expire at 3 pm. Officials confirmed the tornado was spotted by law enforcement near Biola, about 8 miles northwest of Fresno, moving northeast at around 15 mph.

Authorities described a “damaging tornado” threat, warning that flying debris posed a serious danger to anyone without shelter. Mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees were all at risk of significant damage. "To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows," the warning said. The storm hit as a winter system continued across Central California, with higher elevations under a winter storm warning and up to 24 inches of snow possible.

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The tornado was expected to track near Fresno, Bonadelle Ranchos–Madera Ranchos, and Friant shortly after the warning was issued. A follow-up severe weather update confirmed the tornado remained on the ground around 2:30 pm, moving northeast toward populated areas. Officials stressed this was an observed tornado, not radar-indicated, increasing the urgency for residents to take immediate precautions.

Residents were urged to seek shelter immediately in basements or interior rooms and avoid windows. Those in mobile homes, vehicles, or outdoors were advised to find sturdy shelter or lie flat in low-lying areas as a last resort. Authorities also warned motorists not to shelter under highway overpasses due to increased wind danger and flying debris risks.