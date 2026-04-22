/WATCH | Iran displays Ghadr, Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missiles at nationwide pro-government rallies

Iran showcased its military capabilities on Tuesday (April 21) night as the Ghadr ballistic missile was prominently displayed during a pro-government rally in a central square in Tehran. Participants at the gathering chanted ‘Death to America’ and praised Majid Mousavi, urging him to ‘target Tel Aviv’. In a separate display elsewhere in the capital, the Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile was also exhibited in another major square.

A photograph attached to the missile identified a potential target as RasGas, a liquefied natural gas firm based in Qatar. The missile displays extended beyond Tehran, with similar scenes reported in Shiraz, Tabriz, and Zanjan, where weapons were also put on public view. These pro-government rallies have taken place daily in major public squares across Iran since the war started on February 28, with officials and state television encouraging widespread participation. Typically held at night, the gatherings serve to project public backing for the government, with crowds waving national flags. They also make it harder for opposition groups to assemble in central locations after dark.

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IRGC signals major oil disruption if Iran comes under attack from their territory

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a warning on Tuesday, threatening to disrupt oil production across the Middle East if attacks are launched against Iran from the territory of its Gulf neighbours. “The southern neighbours should know that if their geography and facilities are used in the service of the enemies to attack the Iranian nation, they should bid farewell to oil production in the Middle East,” said Majid Mousavi, according to the state-run Fars News Agency.