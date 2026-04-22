/'Trump wanted to use nuclear codes’: Ex-CIA analyst’s claim fact-checked. Here's the truth

Amid escalating tensions during the Iran conflict, a viral claim that US President Donald Trump reportedly attempted to use nuclear codes has gone viral, but remains unverified. The allegation comes from former CIA analyst Larry Johnson, who claimed that Trump sought to launch a nuclear strike during a high-level emergency meeting. According to Johnson, General Dan Caine intervened to stop the move.

Appearing on the Judging Freedom podcast, Johnson said: “There was a report that an emergency meeting was held Saturday night… Trump wanted to use the nuclear codes.” The claim quickly gained traction online, with some posts suggesting a dramatic confrontation inside the White House. One viral version alleged: “Trump tried to ‘use the nuclear codes’ on Iran and he was stopped by General Dan Caine.” However, fact-checks have found no credible evidence supporting these assertions.

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According to several reports, there is no official record of such a meeting, nor confirmation from the Pentagon, White House, or any major news outlet. It further stated that there is no evidence backing reports of a Pentagon emergency meeting tied to nuclear decisions. Investigations into the viral narrative found that even the originator of the claim did not provide a verifiable source, describing it only as “one report coming out of the White House.”

Experts point out that if such an extraordinary event had occurred, it would likely have been widely reported by major global media outlets. As of now, the claim remains unsubstantiated.