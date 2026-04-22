/'Will extend ceasefire', says Trump citing 'seriously fractured' Iranian government

US President Donald Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran, saying that the pause in hostilities will remain in place until Tehran presents a proposal to resolve the conflict permanently. “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that he has instructed US forces to “continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able.”

The ceasefire, which was set to expire soon, will now remain in effect as diplomatic efforts continue. Trump said the truce would “therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.” The development comes after reported involvement from Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif, who urged a pause in military action to allow negotiations to move forward.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier on Tuesday (April 21), US forces boarded an oil tanker in the Indo-Pacific region that had previously been sanctioned for its links to Iran, marking the first such operation outside the Middle East tied to the ongoing conflict.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, US President Donald Trump said he is focused on eliminating the threat posed by Iran, even if it prolongs the war. “I have all the time in the world,” he was quoted as saying.