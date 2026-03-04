/'Strike on Iran timed after ‘operational opportunity’ post PM Modi's visit', says Israel's India Envoy

Amid continuing tensions across West Asia and sustained American military action against Iranian positions, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has said the decision to strike was taken when what he described as the “right operational moment” presented itself, following years of preparation and military buildup. The coordinated operation by the United States and Israel took place shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day visit to Israel. During the trip, he addressed the Knesset and held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Azar clarified that no fixed timeline for the strike existed while Modi was in Israel. He explained that the military window emerged only after the Indian prime minister had left. Although regional security concerns were discussed during the visit, Azar said there was no concrete operational plan at that stage to disclose. According to him, Israel’s security cabinet authorised the mission on Saturday morning, roughly two days after Modi concluded his visit. His remarks follow a report by Axios, which claimed that Washington and Tel Aviv had mapped out the strike roughly a week earlier but postponed it due to intelligence and operational considerations.

Years of strategic preparation

The Israeli envoy emphasised that the operation was the result of long-term strategic planning at the highest levels. He said that Israel had faced sustained threats from Iran over the years and invested heavily in strengthening its defence systems and intelligence capabilities. Azar noted that Israel had spent billions of dollars enhancing its military readiness against Iran and affiliated groups. He also revealed that coordination with the US had been ongoing for an extended period, even though the precise timing of the attack remained uncertain until the final go-ahead.

Political backlash in India

Back home, Modi’s Israel visit drew criticism from opposition leaders soon after news of the joint strike broke. During his speech in the Israeli Parliament, Modi had reiterated India’s firm support for Israel, a statement that opposition parties later questioned in light of the subsequent military action. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the prime minister on social media, referring to Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump as Modi’s “friends” and accusing him of overlooking the escalating conflict. Ramesh argued that the attack had been widely anticipated amid stalled diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington, and said the prime minister’s visit sent the wrong message at a volatile moment.

Rising regional tensions

The Middle East remains on edge following the strike. Iran is preparing for the funeral of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the joint US-Israeli operation. Meanwhile, India has issued travel advisories for its citizens in Gulf cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as disruptions to air travel continue due to current situation.