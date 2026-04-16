/'Sought our assistance': Gulf nations engaging with Iran via Malaysia? PM Anwar make BIG claims, backs Pope amid feud with Trump

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (Apr 16) signalled that Malaysia could play a role in ending the conflict in the West Asia, while revealing that leaders from Gulf states have used his country as a channel to speak to the Iran’s leadership. Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to freedom of navigation following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and also supported the Pope in his call to end the war. Anwar's statement came as the US and Iran are reportedly scheduled to hold a second round of talks after first round of peace talks in Islamabad concluded without a deal. His remark also comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is engaged in a public feud with Pope Leo XIV.
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Gulf nations engaging with Iran via Malaysia?
During a joint briefing with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Malaysia’s administrative capital Putrajaya, Ibrahim said, “Many of my colleagues in the Gulf and in the Arab world have sought our views and our assistance to convey their concerns. He added his nation also “wants guarantees from countries, big powers included, to end animosity, attacks and even sanctions against other countries.” Ibrahim said that Pope's message transcends religious boundaries.
“Albanese is a Catholic, I am a Muslim, but we share something respect for Pope Leo in the Vatican.” Highlighting that modern conflicts carry far-reaching consequences beyond national borders, and destablises global economic stability, he added, “We will continue to argue for de-escalation and for a resolution through dialogue rather than through military action.” There has been no statement regarding Malaysia's involvement by any Gulf nation.
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Highlighting that Malaysia is a “neutral party”, he said that it has been engaging with all sides, noting its ties with Russia while maintaining the US as its biggest investor. Malaysia has longstanding, cooperative ties with Iran. Anwar said Malaysia will prioritise Australia for any excess diesel once domestic demand is met, as supply constraints grip major agricultural economies in Asia.
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Trump and Pope feud
Trump is miffed with Pope Leo after he issued several statements against war in Iran. The Pope has explicitly condemned leaders who invoke the "holy Name of God" to justify "discourses of death". He stated that "God does not bless any conflict" and certainly does not side with those who drop bombs. Earlier, Leo called President Trump's threat to "annihilate" Iranian civilization "truly unacceptable." Slamming him for his remark, Trump said that Pope Leo should know that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent protesters and that it is “absolutely unacceptable" for Iran to have a nuclear bomb. He criticized Pope Leo XIV as “weak on crime” and “terrible” on foreign policy. He hinted that if he would not be in office, Leo would not be Vatican. He also said that there is no necessity to apologise to the Pope. In response, Pope Leo said that he “no fear of the Trump administration" and he will “continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems.”