/'Sought our assistance': Gulf nations engaging with Iran via Malaysia? PM Anwar make BIG claims, backs Pope amid feud with Trump

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (Apr 16) signalled that Malaysia could play a role in ending the conflict in the West Asia, while revealing that leaders from Gulf states have used his country as a channel to speak to the Iran’s leadership. Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to freedom of navigation following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and also supported the Pope in his call to end the war. Anwar's statement came as the US and Iran are reportedly scheduled to hold a second round of talks after first round of peace talks in Islamabad concluded without a deal. His remark also comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is engaged in a public feud with Pope Leo XIV.

Gulf nations engaging with Iran via Malaysia?

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During a joint briefing with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Malaysia’s administrative capital Putrajaya, Ibrahim said, “Many of my colleagues in the Gulf and in the Arab world have sought our views and our assistance to convey their concerns. He added his nation also “wants guarantees from countries, big powers included, to end animosity, attacks and even sanctions against other countries.” Ibrahim said that Pope's message transcends religious boundaries.

“Albanese is a Catholic, I am a Muslim, but we share something respect for Pope Leo in the Vatican.” Highlighting that modern conflicts carry far-reaching consequences beyond national borders, and destablises global economic stability, he added, “We will continue to argue for de-escalation and for a resolution through dialogue rather than through military action.” There has been no statement regarding Malaysia's involvement by any Gulf nation.

Highlighting that Malaysia is a “neutral party”, he said that it has been engaging with all sides, noting its ties with Russia while maintaining the US as its biggest investor. Malaysia has longstanding, cooperative ties with Iran. Anwar said Malaysia will prioritise Australia for any excess diesel once domestic demand is met, as supply constraints grip major agricultural economies in Asia.

Trump and Pope feud