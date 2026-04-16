However, an audio suggests that the strait isn't really open. The US military released audio footage on Wednesday (April 15) of a radio message to ships in the Strait, warning them that they will be "boarded". "This is a legal action. All vessels are advised to immediately return to port if leaving, and discontinue transit to Iran if that is your next port of call. Do not attempt to breach the blockade," a person can be heard saying. Daily Mail cited a senior White House official as saying that despite Trump’s promise to reopen it, "the blockade is fully in effect and working."