The saintly image of American civil rights icon Cesar Chavez has been shattered by a bombshell investigation. Chavez who for decades stood as one of the most recognisable faces of the American labour movement has been accused of being a serial rapist who abused minors and coerced women for decades. Chavez carried out his nefarious activities under the guise of United Farm Workers (UFW), the civil moment he led, a bombshell New York Times investigation said Wednesday (Mar 18). In a move that has sent shockwaves from California to the White House, his longtime comrade Dolores Huerta has broken her silence, alleging Chavez forced her into sexual encounters that resulted in two secret pregnancies.

What are the Allegations Against Cesar Chavez?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chavez's legacy has been besmirched by allegations of child molestation involving 12-year-olds and a "culture of silence" within the United Farm Workers (UFW). With this, the movement that transformed Latino rights is now facing a total moral collapse.

The allegations against Chavez some from those closest to the movement, including Dolores Huerta, one of Chavez’s closest collaborators.

The American civil rights icon who died in 1993, was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former US president Bill Clinton. His bust was installed in the Oval Office by former president Joe Biden.

Dolores Huerta Reveals Secret Children: "I Didn't Feel I Could Say No."

Huerta revealed that Chavez, pressured her into sex on two occasions in the 1960s, both resulting in pregnancies. The first time... I didn't feel I could say no because he was someone that I admired, my boss and the leader of the movement I had already devoted years of my life to," she said, describing the power imbalance between them. "The second time I was forced, against my will, and in an environment where I felt trapped."

Accounts of abuse dating back decades