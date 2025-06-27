/'SAVED HIM FROM VERY UGLY, IGNOMINIOUS DEATH': Trump says he knew where Khamenei was hidden, warns 'it'll only get worse'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (June 27) stressed that he saved Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from a very "ugly and ignominious death", adding that he knew exactly where the Iranian leader was sheltered amid the continuous assassination threats from Israel during the 12-day Israel-Iran war.

Calling him the "so-called Supreme Leader", Trump lambasted on Truth Social, saying that why would the Iranian leader so "blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel" when he knows that it is a lie.

"As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life. I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, "THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!"," the US president said.

He continued that in the "final act of the war", Trump demanded Israel to bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran for "perhaps the final knockout".

"Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far. During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery - The sanctions are BITING!," he added.

With even more frustration, the US president said, that, "Instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more."

He pressed that Iran has to get back into the World Order flow, warning that things will only get worse for them.

Further, explaining what Iran has become, Trump said that they are always "so angry, hostile, and unhappy, and look at what it has gotten them - A burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them."