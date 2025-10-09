/‘Repair ties with India, 50% tariffs hurting American families too’: US lawmakers write to Trump

A group of US lawmakers on Wednesday appealed President Donald Trump to take “immediate” action and reset and repair the country’s relations with India that have nosedived after the recent tariff measures. The lawmakers warned Trump that his actions have pushed the Indian government to increase its diplomatic and economic engagement with “regimes hostile to the United States, including China and Russia.” “This development is particularly concerning in light of India’s growing importance as a stabilizing force in the Indo-Pacific through its participation in the Quad (in conjunction with the US, Australia, and Japan) and its indispensable role as a counterweight to China’s growing assertiveness,” the lawmakers said.

In the letter, the lawmakers said the punitive tariffs that Trump has imposed on India are creating “negative consequences” and risk upending strategic US priorities.

They argued that if the imposition of a 50% tariff is hurting Indian manufacturers, it is also raising prices for American families and damaging the intricate supply chains that are undermining the ability of US companies to compete globally.

“This indiscriminate tariff escalation jeopardizes these ties, raising costs for American families, undermining the ability of American companies to compete globally, and undercutting ground-breaking innovation and cooperation,” the letter said.

The letter also underlined that India has become a vital partner in defence cooperation, conducting joint military exercises with US forces and working constructively with America and its allies to secure vital maritime routes.

“Given the depth and breadth of US-India cooperation—spanning defence, regional security, energy markets, innovation, and supply chain resilience —it is critical that our nation reaffirm its commitment to India.”

“Strategically, economically, and reputationally, we strongly believe the path forward demands recalibration, not confrontation,” the letter said, urging Trump to take appropriate steps to restore the ties, beginning with a review of tariff policy and continued dialogue with the Indian leadership.

“American firms investing in India also gain access to one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world,” they wrote, adding that Indian investments in the US had created jobs and economic opportunities for local communities.

The letter was signed by Representatives Deborah K Ross, Ro Khanna, Brad Sherman, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Frank Pallone Jr., and several others representing districts with large Indian-American populations.