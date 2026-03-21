/'Putting British lives at risk': Iran issues chilling warning to Downing Street over US base access

Iran, in a chilling warning on Friday (Mar 20), said that the UK was "putting British lives in danger" by allowing the US to use its bases. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he was caught off guard by what he called the United Kingdom's delayed response in allowing American forces to use British bases for strikes on Iran. "I was a little surprised," Trump told reporters, adding that London "should have acted a lot faster." The remarks came as Downing Street confirmed that UK ministers had approved expanded access for US operations, specifically targeting Iranian missile systems seen as a threat to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran pushes back, warns the UK

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Iran’s response was swift. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Britain’s decision risks dragging it deeper into the conflict.

In a post on X, he said most British citizens "do not want any part" in what he described as a "US-Israel war of choice," adding that the move was putting British lives at risk. "Iran will exercise its right to self-defence," he wrote.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Tehran recently fired two ballistic missiles toward the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. However, neither missile hit the target.

What did the UK do to anger Iran?

Downing Street on Friday (Mar 20) confirmed that its Cabinet ministers had approved an expansion of US access to British bases. This means the US can now use UK bases to target Iranian missile sites. The decision followed a high-level meeting of British officials as the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen.

According to the government, the arrangement falls under collective self-defence. It allows US forces to use British bases to degrade missile capabilities being used against vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.