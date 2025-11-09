/‘Putin won’t attack Ukraine for a week due to cold weather’: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jan 29) that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, has agreed not fire on Kyiv for a week due to cold weather. "I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various ‌towns ‍for a week, ‍and he agreed to do ‌that," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting. "It was very ‍nice. A lot of people ‍said, 'Don't waste the call, you're not going to get that.' And he did it," the American president added.

"It's extraordinary. It's not just like cold, it's extraordinary cold. Record setting cold, over there too, they are having the same, it's a big pile of bad weather," added Trump, comparing it to a current cold snap in Washington.

