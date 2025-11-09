Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘Putin won’t attack Ukraine for a week due to cold weather’: Trump

‘Putin won’t attack Ukraine for a week due to cold weather’: Trump

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jan 30, 2026, 01:01 IST | Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 01:09 IST
‘Putin won’t attack Ukraine for a week due to cold weather’: Trump

File photo Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin agreed to halt attacks on Kyiv for a week amid record cold, after Trump personally requested a pause, calling the move “very nice” and unexpected.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jan 29) that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, has agreed not fire on Kyiv for a week due to cold weather. "I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various ‌towns ‍for a week, ‍and he agreed to do ‌that," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting. "It was very ‍nice. A lot of people ‍said, 'Don't waste the call, you're not going to get that.' And he did it," the American president added.

Also read: US vs Iran: How Tehran uses militias in Iraq and Yemen to counter Washington | Iran’s regional strategy explained

"It's extraordinary. It's not just like cold, it's extraordinary cold. Record setting cold, over there too, they are having the same, it's a big pile of bad weather," added Trump, comparing it to a current cold snap in Washington.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: 'I’m staying until the PROBLEM IS GONE': Trump's border czar in Minnesota, says 'will deal with ICE agents who don't...'

"They've never experienced cold like that. And I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and the various towns for a week. And he agreed to do that, and I have to tell you, it was very nice," he further said.

Also read: ‘If their soil, sky, or waters are used against Iran...’: IRGC’s warning to neighbouring nations, says they’ll be considered ‘hostile’

Trending Stories

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics