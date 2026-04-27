/‘Our math is different, 1=4’: Iran issues warning after Trump says US would target Tehran’s energy network

Iran has issued a stark warning to Gulf nations backing the US, vowing to inflict “fourfold” damage on critical infrastructure if its own oil facilities are targeted, amid escalating rhetoric between Washington and Tehran. Iranian Vice President Esmail Saghab Esfahani said in a post on the social media platform X on Monday (April 27) that any attack on Iran’s oil infrastructure would trigger a disproportionate response.

“If our infrastructure, including oil wells, is damaged as a result of the blockade, we guarantee that four times the damage will be inflicted on the same infrastructure in countries that support the aggressor. Our math is different: 1 oil well = 4 oil wells,” he wrote.

The warning came hours after US President Donald Trump threatened Tehran with fresh action targeting its energy network. In an interview with Fox News, the American president said Iran’s oil pipelines could be “blown up” if it fails to agree to a ceasefire deal, adding that if exports are halted, the pipelines would eventually fail due to mechanical and natural causes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Diplomatic efforts to ease tensions remain stalled. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Saint Petersburg early Monday (April 27) and is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit follows a series of rapid trips to Islamabad and Muscat in recent days, signalling intensified regional diplomacy.

Iran's 3-stage deal for US

Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly sent a fresh proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war with the US. As per Axios, these are the 3-stages of the proposal:

Stage 1: The first stage demands a total end to the war, specifically hostilities against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Stage 2: The second stage focuses on lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz