'Not a child’s play': After Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis, JD Vance questions whether he should have EVER served as US president

US Vice President JD Vance raised questioned whether former President Joe Biden should have ever served as the president of the United States, hours after Biden's cancer diagnosis. Speaking to reporters prior to his departure from Rome, Vance said that he wished for Biden's recovery but also raised questions about the former president's fitness to serve in office. Specifying that he is not questioning the former president simply because of the difference in political opinion, Vance added it is “serious stuff” for someone who, as the President, is in charge of “the world's largest nuclear arsenal.”



“We really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job. This is not child’s play. We can pray for good health, but also recognize that if you’re not in good enough health to do the job, you shouldn’t be doing the job…This is serious stuff. This is the guy who carries around the nuclear football for the world's largest nuclear arsenal," he said.



“In some ways, I blame him less than the people around him and why didn't the American people have a better sense of his health picture?” he asked.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s close ally Laura Loomer said that former President Joe Biden “could very well die in the next 2 months.” Trump Jr also made similar comments. “A lot of people owe me an apology. I told you all Biden was terminally ill last July. Terminal is 6 months to a year...Won’t be long,” Loomer claimed.