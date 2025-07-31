/'No reason to be afraid': Trump hits Brazil with 50% tariffs and sanctions judge in Bolsonaro coup trial; Lula responds

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 31) imposed steep new tariffs on Brazil and sanctioned a top judge overseeing the trial of former president Jair Bolsonaro, accusing the Brazilian government of political persecution.

Judge sanctioned over Bolsonaro coup case

Trump announced a 50% tariff on Brazilian products, citing human rights violations and political bias against his ally Bolsonaro. The new tariffs include a 40% increase on top of existing duties and will take effect in seven days. Certain key Brazilian exports, such as planes, Brazil nuts, orange juice, and some metals, have been excluded.

Alongside the tariffs, the US Treasury also imposed sanctions on Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The judge has been a central figure in the prosecution of Bolsonaro, who is facing charges for allegedly attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

White House defends ‘human rights’ move

The White House issued a fact sheet saying the tariffs and sanctions were a response to Brazil’s “politically motivated persecution, intimidation, harassment, censorship, and prosecution” of Bolsonaro and his supporters. The document added that these actions were harming US businesses, free speech rights, and American foreign policy. “Moraes has taken it upon himself to be judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also accused Moraes of “serious human rights abuses” and “arbitrary detention.”

Judge Moraes has long been a controversial figure in Brazil. During the 2022 election campaign, he took aggressive steps to counter disinformation on social media. At one point, he even ordered the temporary suspension of Elon Musk’s X platforminBrazil.

Brazil hits back at US intervention

In an interview with the New York Times, Brazilian President Lula said, “There’s no reason to be afraid. I am worried, obviously, because we have economic interests, political interests, technological interests. But at no point will Brazil negotiate as if it were a small country up against a big country. Brazil will negotiate as a sovereign country.”

He added, “In politics between two states, the will of neither should prevail. We always need to find the middle ground. This is achieved not by puffing out your chest and shouting about things you can’t deliver, nor by bowing your head and simply saying ‘amen’ to whatever the United States wants.”

Brazil’s Attorney General Jorge Messias condemned the sanctions as “arbitrary” and a “serious attack” on national sovereignty. President Lula had earlier described Trump’s threats as “unacceptable blackmail.”

While Brasilia has yet to officially respond to the tariffs, it has made it clear that the trial against Bolsonaro will proceed. The former president is facing up to 40 years in prison for his alleged role in plotting to arrest or assassinate political rivals, including Lula and Moraes.

Bolsonaro’s allies celebrate US pressure