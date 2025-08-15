/‘Moscow still killing on day of Trump-Putin meeting’: Zelensky says Russia 'doesn't want to end war'; Kyiv is ‘counting on America’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of continuing its attacks and showing no intent to end the war, just hours before US President Donald Trump meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska. “There is no order, nor any signals from Moscow that it is preparing to end this war… they are also killing on the day of the negotiations,” Zelensky said in a video message shared on social media.

Ukraine places hopes on Washington’s role

Zelensky said Kyiv will be “counting on America” during the high-stakes summit, which he views as a potential stepping stone to a future three-way meeting involving Ukraine, the US and Russia. “The key thing is that this meeting should open up a real path toward a just peace and a substantive discussion between leaders in a trilateral format – Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian side,” he said.

“It is time to end the war, and the necessary steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America. We are ready, as always, to work as productively as possible.” The Ukrainian president added that he was awaiting an intelligence assessment on “the current intentions of the Russian side and its preparations for the meeting in Alaska.”

Fighting intensifies in Donetsk region

Zelensky also reported heavy clashes in the eastern Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces are resisting Russian attempts to advance near Pokrovsk. He said Kyiv had moved to strengthen the defence of Dobropillia and surrounding areas, noting that “the Russian army continues to suffer significant losses in its attempts to secure more favourable political positions for the Russian leadership at the meetinginAlaska.”

Trump-Putin meet in Alaska today