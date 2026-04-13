/'Metre by metre we dominate maritime borders', says Iran amid Trump threat of blocking Strait of Hormuz

Amid Trump threat of "blocking ships entering or exiting Iranian Ports on April 13", Tehran said the country faces "no serious" security concerns along its borders, including its maritime borders. Iran's deputy interior minister Ali Zeinivand while speaking to the media on Monday said, “We have such deep and comprehensive control there, and metre-by-metre we dominate the borders, that we did not even give the enemy the opportunity to plan anything.”

Trump on Monday took to Truth Social to say, "The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 AM ET". This comes just a day after he declared a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The back-to-back announcements mark a dramatic hardening of Washington's posture in the now seven-week-old conflict.

The military, however, asserted that it will not obstruct vessels transiting the Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. On humanitarian grounds, the military stated that humanitarian shipments, including food, medical supplies, and other essential goods, will be permitted, subject to inspection.

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Neutral vessels, however, may still be subject to the right of visit and search to determine the presence of contraband cargo. The military further warned that any vessel entering or departing the blockaded area without authorisation is subject to interception, diversion, and capture, and that the blockade applies to all vessel traffic, regardless of flag.

UN maritime agency slams Trump

After Trump made the announcement the International Maritime Organization's Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez made a strong rebuttal.