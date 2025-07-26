/'Megalomaniac': Huge protest against Donald Trump over Scotland visit

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated against US President Donald Trump during his visit to Scotland on Saturday. Unperturbed, Trump played golf under tight security. The demonstrations took place in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, near where Trump owns a golf resort.

The protests were organised by the Stop Trump Coalition, wherein participants held placards with slogans like “Scotland hates Trump”. They also waved pro-Palestine flags.

Graham Hodgson, speaking to AFP, called Trump a megalomaniac. "A lot of people don't trust Trump, and I'm one of them. I think the man is a megalomaniac," he said.

He said Trump is full of himself. He said the US president has damaged the world with his tariffs and that the United States is paying the price for his policies.

However, not everyone was against Trump's visit.

46-year-old Lee McLean said Trump was just looking after his country's interests.

"I think the best thing about Trump is he's not a politician, yet he's the most powerful man in the world, and I think he's looking at the best interests of his own country," he said.

Donald Trump played at his Turnberry resort with son Eric and the US ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens.

Heavy security arrangements had been made for Trump's visit. Secret Service snipers were positioned at vantage points.