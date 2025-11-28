/'Married her brother': Trump's fresh jibe at Ilhan Omar, who's 'always wrapped in her swaddling hijab'

In a fresh jibe at the Somalia-born US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, US President Donald Trump repeated his baseless claim that she married her brother to get entry in America. The American president posted on Truth Social and alleged that Omar entered the US illegally and called her "the worst Congressman/woman" in the US. He also made remarks on the Muslim congresswoman's hijab.

"Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the USA illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our country, its Constitution, and how badly she is treated," Trump said.

He further called Somalia a "decadent, backward, and crime-ridden nation".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump's previous claims

Earlier, in September, Trump posted on Truth Social saying, “Ilhan Omar’s Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence."

"Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," he added.

Did she marry her brother?