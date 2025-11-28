Google Preferred
  'Married her brother': Trump's fresh jibe at Ilhan Omar, who's 'always wrapped in her swaddling hijab'

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 28, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 19:06 IST
Ilhan Omar Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The allegation that Ilhan married her brother has been there for years now, but multiple fact-checks and investigations have proved the claim is false. She denied it in 2016, saying it was "absolutely false and ridiculous”. 

In a fresh jibe at the Somalia-born US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, US President Donald Trump repeated his baseless claim that she married her brother to get entry in America. The American president posted on Truth Social and alleged that Omar entered the US illegally and called her "the worst Congressman/woman" in the US. He also made remarks on the Muslim congresswoman's hijab.

"Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the USA illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our country, its Constitution, and how badly she is treated," Trump said.

He further called Somalia a "decadent, backward, and crime-ridden nation".

Trump's previous claims

Earlier, in September, Trump posted on Truth Social saying, “Ilhan Omar’s Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence."

"Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," he added.

Did she marry her brother?

The allegation that Ilhan married her brother has been there for years now, but multiple fact-checks and investigations have proved the claim is false. She denied it in 2016, saying it was "absolutely false and ridiculous”. She also provided her marital history.

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

