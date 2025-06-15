/'Large list of targets left in Iran': Israel attacks nuclear facility in Tehran's Isfahan

The Israeli military on Sunday (June 15) said that it struck a nuclear facility in Iran’s Isfahan, Reuters reported.

A military spokesperson shared this in a post on X, according to Reuters. According to the report, it did not provide a framework for the attack.

An Israeli military official said that Israel still has a large list of targets it plans to hit in Iran.

According to a Reuters report, the official declined to say how long strikes against Iran would continue, adding the military had attacked around 80 targets in Tehran on Saturday evening.

Moreover, the targets included two “dual-use” Iranian fuel sites that supported military and nuclear operations, he said.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Iran will pay a “very heavy price” for targeting Israel’s civilians, as he visited the site of the early-morning Iranian missile strike on a Bat Yam apartment building.

“Iran will pay a very heavy price for the murder of civilians — women, children — that it carried out deliberately. We will achieve our objectives, and we will strike them with overwhelming force,” says Netanyahu according to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office.

He said that we are in an “existential battle, one that is now clear to every citizen of Israel. Think about what would happen if Iran had a nuclear weapon to drop on Israel’s cities.”

Meanwhile, as the war escalates, Iran has asked Cyprus to convey “some messages” to Israelis, President Christodoulides said on Sunday.

He added that he expected to speak to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day.

Christodoulides also said he was not happy with what he said was a slow reaction by the European Union to the unfolding crisis in the Middle East.

Cyprus, the closest EU member state in the region, had asked for an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, he said.