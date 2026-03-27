/‘Jugaad’ goes viral: No cans allowed, man brings bike tank to petrol pump | Watch

The Indian government says there's no fuel shortage. Someone forgot to tell this guy. A video circulating widely on social media shows a man walking into a petrol station carrying what appears to be a detached motorcycle fuel tank. As fuel stations across the nation refuse to fill bottles or cans, citing safety regulations, this man found a workaround. No bottle, no can. Just the bike petrol tank. Here's what happened.

'Jugaad' video goes viral

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A video of a man getting a motorbike's petrol tank - just the tank is going viral on social media. In the video, a man in a blue shirt can be seen getting fuel in the detached bike fuel tank, as the attendant, visibly unsure what the rulebook says about this particular situation, eventually just fills it up.

The clip has since gone viral, and honestly, it's not hard to see why. According to X's AI Grok, the video is from Rajasthan. A close look at the video shows the name 'Ankit Petroleum' written on a board in one part of the video, and a quick search of HPCL website shows that a Hindustan Petroleum by that name exists in Rajasthan's Jhalwar.

You can watch the video here:

Internet reacts to viral video

Reactions split almost immediately. Many found it hilarious, lauding the "jugaad". Others were critical — arguing that this kind of behaviour feeds the panic it's supposedly responding to, and that dispensing fuel into a loose, detached tank is genuinely hazardous, regardless of how clever the workaround is. Others pointed fingers at the station itself, questioning why the attendant didn't simply refuse.

Some took a harder line, calling for stricter enforcement against both customers who bend rules and stations that let them.

And then there were the practical ones, asking why the man didn't just push the bike to the station?

The bigger picture: It's not all laughs