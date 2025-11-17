/“It would be an act of unfriendly behaviour”: Bangladesh asks India to extradite Former PM Hasina

Bangladesh government on Monday (Nov 17) urged India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal after both had been sentenced to death nation's International Crimes Tribunal for “crimes against humanity” linked to last year's student-led protests and crackdown by Hasina that has led to deaths of hundreds of protestors, eventually resulting in her ouster and the collapse of the Awami League government.

In a letter to the Indian authorities, the Bangladeshi foreign ministry cited an extradition agreement between the two countries and stated that it was an “obligatory responsibility” for India to facilitate Hasina's return.

“It would be a grave act of unfriendly behaviour and a travesty of justice for any other country to grant asylum to these individuals convicted of crimes against humanity. We call on the Indian government to immediately hand over these two convicted individuals to the Bangladeshi authorities. This is also an obligation for India under the existing extradition treaty between the two countries,” the statement reads.



Earlier, calling Sheikh Hasina's death sentence 'a historic verdict', Mohammed Yunus, who leads the Bangladesh interim government, urged people to remain "calm, restrained, and responsible".

"The announced death sentence against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on charges of crimes against humanity is a historic verdict. Fully recognising the profound significance of this ruling, the interim government calls upon people from all walks of life to remain calm, restrained, and responsible. Everyone is specially urged to refrain from any form of unrest, excitement-driven behaviour, violence, or law-breaking activities in the post-verdict period," a statement by the Bangladesh government reads.

"It is natural for emotions to arise among the public — especially among the families of the martyrs of the July Mass Uprising — surrounding this long-awaited verdict. However, the government firmly warns everyone not to take any steps under the influence of those emotions that could disrupt public order. The government further clearly states that any attempt to create anarchy, disorder, or breach of public peace will be suppressed with strict measures," it added.