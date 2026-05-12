The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a video titled ‘Peaceful Coexistence’ on Monday, emphasising the importance of maintaining peaceful relations and cooperation while highlighting the key historical milestones and areas of collaboration between China and the US over the years.

The video, released in the Chinese and English languages, was released via the foreign ministry’s official WeChat account. The Chinese version of the video is 2 minutes and 15 seconds long, while the English version runs 2 minutes and 17 seconds.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The video uses a combination of historical footage and animation to recount multiple instances of China-US collaboration. It covers World War II, during which “the American ‘Flying Tigers’ undertook the perilous hump airlift and fought shoulder to shoulder with the Chinese people against fascism,” as well as the subsequent era of China-US “ping-pong diplomacy.”

It also underscores that the history of China-US relations offers an “unmistakable” answer.

The video shows China and the US joining forces to confront global challenges, stating, “Together, they fought terrorism, tackled the financial crisis, and battled Ebola. Time and again, people have seen that when China and the US join hands, they generate positive energy for the world.”

It also highlighted economic ties as evidence of mutual benefit. The video says “80000 US companies invest in China,” and “80 per cent of Apple’s core suppliers have plants in China.”

It further emphasised that “Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory accounts for half of its global output,” concluding that “all this shows that China and the US helping each other succeed and prospering together is a tangible prospect within reach.”

The video highlights people-to-people exchanges as another key theme. It says, “The Chinese and American peoples both want a life of peace and happiness. Their joys and sorrows are much the same. Their online chats, and in-person interactions reflect how the world should be.”

The video concludes with a direct call to action, saying, “The right choice is to commit to the principle of mutual respect, to hold the line on peaceful coexistence, and to strive for the prospect of win-win cooperation.”

“China and the US must coexist peacefully on this planet for all time to come. A ready and open China is right here. It is now for the US to choose the right course,” said the video.