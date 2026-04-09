/'It's a pity': Zelensky says US ignoring evidence that Russia is helping Iran target US bases | Iran war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a blistering interview, claimed that the United States has ignored compelling evidence that Russia has been helping Iran target US bases in the Middle East. Talking to Alastair Campbell on The Rest is Politics, the Ukrainian president said he had tried to draw Washington's attention to a Moscow-Tehran military axis, but that "they trust Putin. And it’s a pity".
Russia helping Iran?
Zelensky claimed that Russian military satellites are providing Iran with precise coordinates and imagery of US bases and Israeli energy infrastructure to facilitate recent attacks. The Ukrainian leader said that it was a "pity" that the Trump administration still "trusts" Vladimir Putin.
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Five trips to Moscow, zero to Kyiv: Zelensky wary of Kushner-Witkoff diplomacy
Taking a dig at Trump's lead negotiators, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Zelensky said that they had "spent too much time" with Putin and his senior officials. Last year, Kushner and Witkoff visited Moscow five times without a single trip to Kyiv.
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As Washington continues to push Ukraine to cede the Donbas for a ceasefire, Zelensky said that he was familiar with Putin’s "psychology". He said that Putin will never stop at Donbas, and would next try to capture the regional capitals of Dnipro and Kharkiv. "We have to recognise that partially Americans are feeling that [Donbas is] nothing for us," he said.
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US to leave NATO? Zelensky proposes a military bloc
The Ukrainian president also shared a vision for a military blog big enough to deter Russia. At a time when the US is threatening to withdraw from NATO, he insisted that Europe needed to maximise its power. Zelensky suggested that the EU should join forces with Ukraine, the UK, Turkey and Norway to create a big enough bloc that can deter Russia.
"Without Ukraine and Turkey, Europe will not have a similar army that Russia has. With Ukraine, Turkey, Norway and the UK, you will control security on the seas, not one sea," he said, adding that Kyiv would one day join the European Union.
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.