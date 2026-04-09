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'It's a pity': Zelensky says US ignoring evidence that Russia is helping Iran target US bases | Iran war

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 13:10 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 13:10 IST
'It's a pity': Zelensky says US ignoring evidence that Russia is helping Iran target US bases | Iran war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Is Russia secretly helping Iran strike US targets? In a sharp claim, Volodymyr Zelensky says Moscow is providing satellite intel to Tehran, while accusing Washington of still trusting Vladimir Putin.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a blistering interview, claimed that the United States has ignored compelling evidence that Russia has been helping Iran target US bases in the Middle East. Talking to Alastair Campbell on The Rest is Politics, the Ukrainian president said he had tried to draw Washington's attention to a Moscow-Tehran military axis, but that "they trust Putin. And it’s a pity".

Russia helping Iran?

Zelensky claimed that Russian military satellites are providing Iran with precise coordinates and imagery of US bases and Israeli energy infrastructure to facilitate recent attacks. The Ukrainian leader said that it was a "pity" that the Trump administration still "trusts" Vladimir Putin.

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Also read | Iran’s 10-point plan EXPLAINED: Compensation, sanctions, Hormuz and more, here's what Tehran wants after 2-week ceasefire deal

Five trips to Moscow, zero to Kyiv: Zelensky wary of Kushner-Witkoff diplomacy

Taking a dig at Trump's lead negotiators, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Zelensky said that they had "spent too much time" with Putin and his senior officials. Last year, Kushner and Witkoff visited Moscow five times without a single trip to Kyiv.

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As Washington continues to push Ukraine to cede the Donbas for a ceasefire, Zelensky said that he was familiar with Putin’s "psychology". He said that Putin will never stop at Donbas, and would next try to capture the regional capitals of Dnipro and Kharkiv. "We have to recognise that partially Americans are feeling that [Donbas is] nothing for us," he said.

Also read | 'Ghost Murmur': How the CIA used secret futuristic tech to rescue downed US F-15E pilot 'Dude 44 Bravo' amid Iran war

US to leave NATO? Zelensky proposes a military bloc

The Ukrainian president also shared a vision for a military blog big enough to deter Russia. At a time when the US is threatening to withdraw from NATO, he insisted that Europe needed to maximise its power. Zelensky suggested that the EU should join forces with Ukraine, the UK, Turkey and Norway to create a big enough bloc that can deter Russia.

"Without Ukraine and Turkey, Europe will not have a similar army that Russia has. With Ukraine, Turkey, Norway and the UK, you will control security on the seas, not one sea," he said, adding that Kyiv would one day join the European Union.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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