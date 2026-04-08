/'Ghost Murmur': How the CIA used secret futuristic tech to rescue downed US F-15E pilot 'Dude 44 Bravo' amid Iran war

On April 3, Good Friday, a US F-15E went down in Southern Iran. While one pilot was rescued soon after, the second pilot went missing, with Iranian forces actively hunting him, reportedly with a bounty on his head.

The location of the pilot, known publicly only as "Dude 44 Bravo", remained frustratingly uncertain to American search and rescue teams despite an activated emergency beacon. What happened next involved a piece of technology so new that this mission was its first real-world test.