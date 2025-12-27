US President Donald Trump, ahead of the meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Dec 29) in Florida, praised him and said that "Israel would not have existed today without him". After the meeting, the American president said the Palestinian militant group Hamas must disarm. "Every hostage has been released was released because of us. And none because of the Biden admin. Only one is left, and we are doing best to get his body back," Trump said.

The American president, ahead of the meeting, suggested that he would try to get the second phase of the Gaza peace plan started “as quickly as we can.” “Very quickly, as quickly as we can, but there has to be a disarmament, we have to disarm with Hamas,” the president told CNN’s Kevin Liptak outside of Mar-a-Lago.

Threat to Iran

Trump also threatened Iran that if the country were trying to rebuild the nuclear missile programme, he would "knock them down". “I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down,” Trump said ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also added, “We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them.”