/‘Illegal act’: Iran slams capture of Maduro, vows ties with Venezuela remain unchanged

Iran on Monday (Jan 5) called for the release of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was captured in a US military operation under US President Donald Trump. Calling it an “illegal act”, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said that “abducting” the president of a country and his wife was “nothing to be proud of”. He added that Iran’s relations with its close ally have not changed despite the ousting of Maduro, who was taken to New York to face trial.