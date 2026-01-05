/‘Illegal act’: Iran slams capture of Maduro, vows ties with Venezuela remain unchanged

Google Preferred
Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 05, 2026, 14:47 IST | Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 14:47 IST
Story highlights

Iran called the US capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro an “illegal act,” urging his release. Spokesman Esmail Baqaei said abducting a president and his wife is shameful, adding Iran’s relations with Venezuela remain unchanged.

Iran on Monday (Jan 5) called for the release of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was captured in a US military operation under US President Donald Trump. Calling it an “illegal act”, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said that “abducting” the president of a country and his wife was “nothing to be proud of”. He added that Iran’s relations with its close ally have not changed despite the ousting of Maduro, who was taken to New York to face trial.

“The president of a country and his wife were abducted. It’s nothing to be proud of; it’s an illegal act,” Baqaei said at a weekly press conference. “As the Venezuelan people have emphasised, their president must be released.”

He further added, “Our relations with all countries, including Venezuela, are based on mutual respect and will remain so.” He added that they are in contact with the Venezuelan authorities.

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content.

