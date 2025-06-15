/‘If you threaten the American people...’: Trump praises US Army in military parade speech

US President Donald Trump addressed the nation after the military parade in Washington on Saturday (Jun 14) to mark the 250th anniversary of the formation of the US Army. The event also coincides with Trump’s birthday.

Trump began his speech by thanking Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump and the US Army.

“Thank you to Vice President Vance and thank you to our wonderful First Lady, and above all thank you to the greatest, fiercest, bravest fighting force ever to stride the face of this Earth–the United States Army,” he said.

“We love you, we honour you, and we salute your noble service to our flag and our country,” Trump said.

“Today we commemorate an event that did not just change American history but changed the history of the entire world,” the US President said of the parade.

He further praised the US Army and notable soldiers in history.

“Time and again, America’s enemies have learned that if you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you. Your defeat will be certain, your demise will be final, and your downfall will be total and complete,” he said.

He added, “Our soldiers never give up, never surrender, and never ever quit. They fight, fight, fight, and they win, win, win.”