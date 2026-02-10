/‘I will never walk away’: Starmer stands firm as Epstein fallout rocks UK government

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday (February 10) sought to move on from speculation over his future and told a meeting of government ministers that they were “strong and united”. He vowed not to walk away from No. 10 just 19 months into a five-year term.

“And I say to them, I will never walk away from the mandate I was given to change this country. I will never walk away from the people that I am charged with fighting for, and I will never walk away from the country I love,” Starmer said in a statement.

On Monday, the Labour government led by Starmer came under intense pressure after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar demanded his resignation for appointing Peter Mandelson as US ambassador despite allegedly knowing that he had maintained links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, two of Starmer’s top government officials resigned over the scandal. However, the Prime Minister weathered the storm and emerged intact after party MPs and cabinet colleagues rallied behind him during one of the most difficult days of his leadership.

The remarks came after Starmer’s executive director of communications, Tim Allan, resigned on Monday, just five months into the role. His departure followed the resignation of Starmer’s Chief of Staff, Morgan McSweeney, a day earlier.

“I have decided to stand down to allow a new No. 10 team to be built. I wish the Prime Minister and his team every success,” Allan said in a statement.

The exits of both Allan and McSweeney are linked to a deepening crisis over the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the United States, after his name resurfaced in the Epstein files with fresh allegations.

McSweeney, widely regarded as the architect of Starmer’s 2024 landslide election victory, took “full responsibility” in his resignation letter for recommending Mandelson’s appointment as UK ambassador to the US.

Starmer sacked Mandelson in September last year after documents published by the US Congress revealed the extent of the Labour veteran’s relationship with Epstein following the financier’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor.