/‘I want Nobel Peace Prize’: Desperate Trump cold-calls Norwegian minister

US President Donald Trump seems to be much more desperate for a Nobel Peace Prize than the American media has shown. Latest in the efforts of bagging the peace prize, Donald Trump dialed the Norwegian finance minister out of the blue in July to duscuss tariffs - and Nobel Peace Price. As per the Norwegian business daily Dagens Næringsliv, the American president cold-called Jens Stoltenberg and told him that he wants a peace prize.



"Out of the blue, while finance minister Jens Stoltenberg was walking down the street in Oslo, Donald Trump called,” Dagens Næringsliv reported, citing unnamed sources. “He wanted the Nobel prize – and to discuss tariffs," the report added.

The newspaper said it was not the first time that Trump expressed his desire to get the accolade to the minister. In a comment to Reuters, Stoltenberg said the call was to discuss tariffs and economic cooperation before Trump’s call with Jonas Støre, the Norwegian prime minister. “I will not go into further detail about the content of the conversation,” he added.

Trump and the Nobel Peace Prize - a one-sided love story?

A few countries, including Israel, Pakistan, and Cambodia, have nominated Trump for the prize. The US president himself has repeated multiple times that he deserves the Norwegian-bestowed accolade for brokering a ceasefire between multiple nations during conflict, including India-Pakistan. Although India, along with several other countries, did not support Trump's ceasefire credit claims. But the American president did not lose hope and went on to compare himself with four of his White House predecessors, including Barack Obama, who were awarded the prize.

In 2024, Trump was endorsed by his party's leader, Buddy Carter, for his efforts in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Pakistan also nominated him for his alleged role in establishing peace between India and Pakistan during a cross-border crisis. Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been named a war criminal by the UN for his occupation in Gaza, nominated Trump for the peace prize.