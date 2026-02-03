/'I never went to infested island': Trump says he wasn't 'friendly' with Epstein amid release of fresh files by DOJ, slams Michael Wolff

US President Donald Trump has once again denied allegations linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, stating that he never visited Epstein’s ‘infested’ private island. He accused Democrats and their donors of creating fake stories about his links with Epstein while having relations with the convicted sex offender. He also slammed author Michael Wolff for spreading lies about his links with Epstein and said that he did it to harm his reputation and his presidency. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed newly released information from the Department of Justice quashes the “trash talks” by the people regarding his links with Epstein Files.

"Not only wasn’t I friendly with Jeffrey Epstein but, based upon information that has just been released by the Department of Justice, Epstein and a SLEAZEBAG lying ‘author’ named Michael Wolff, conspired in order to damage me and/or my Presidency," Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, an interview video of Epstein, released in the fresh trove of documents, shows him speaking on a range of things including his “dirty money.” In the video, Epstein is asked by an interviewer, if he thinks he's the devil himself. To this, Epstein responds that he has a "good mirror. When asked whether he is a "class three sexual predator," he called himself at “Tier 1”, at the lowest rank. Stating that he has “earned” his money, Epstein in the video is seen confidently defending what the interviewer calls “dirty money.” He also argued that those in need do not care about the source of his money.

What are Epstein Files and what we know about the latest release