US President Donald Trump, while speaking to reporters during a flag pole event at the White House on Wednesday (Jun 18) reiterated his claim of stopping military conflict between India and Pakistan and praised both Pakistan's Asim Munir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Well, I stopped the war…. I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India,” Trump said.

On being asked about his meeting with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir for lunch at White House, US President Trump said, "This man (Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping war from the Pakistani side and PM Modi from the Indian side. Both are nuclear countries; they got to stop. I stopped a war between two major nuclear nations..."



Going on a rant and reiterating that he never gets credit, Trump added, "I don't think I had one story. Did I have one story written…You know what the people know. Anybody write that story about the war…Did you write…” he asked reporters.

Trump's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the US president about his mediation claims, stating clearly that the hostilities between India and Pakistan was stopped after DGMOs of both the nations spoke.

PM Modi and Trump phone call

Earlier today, setting the record straight, PM Modi in a phone call with US President Trump told him that India had never accepted any mediation role between India and Pakistan and there was no discussion on a US-India trade deal during the hostilities. PM Modi also declined Trump's invite for a stop-over visit to Washington DC on his way back from the G7 Summit in Canada, citing his scheduled visit to Croatia on June 18.

PM Modi's ‘double standards’ remark at G7 Summit

In a jibe of sorts, PM Modi while addressing the G7 Outreach Session called out the “double standards” of countries on the issue of terrorism. He said, “There should be no place for double standards on terrorism,” urging the global community to adopt a consistent and firm stance against terror networks. “For global peace and prosperity, our thought and policy must be clear — if any country supports terrorism, it will have to pay the price for it. On one hand, we are quick to impose all kinds of sanctions based on our own preferences. On the other hand, countries that openly support terrorism are rewarded,” PM Modi added.