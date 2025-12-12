/'I had enough of his hatred': Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson makes first court appearance

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, appeared in a US courtroom for the first time on Thursday (Dec 11), marking the beginning of what is expected to be one of the most closely watched trials in years. The 22-year-old sat quietly as attorneys and the judge handled procedural matters in a Utah courtroom. Clean-shaven and dressed in a light shirt and tie, he was allowed to appear without prison clothing under an earlier ruling. Kirk was shot and killed on the campus of Utah Valley University in September, a killing that stunned conservative circles and drew fierce reactions from political leaders. President Donald Trump, among others, vowed a crackdown on what he called the "radical left."

Arrest, charges against Tyler Robinson and more

Robinson was arrested a day after the shooting, on September 11, after his family recognised him in images released by investigators and convinced him to turn himself in. He has been charged with aggravated murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors say Robinson positioned himself on a rooftop across from where Kirk was speaking and opened fire because he disagreed with the activist’s political views. Court filings include text exchanges between Robinson and a roommate, described by authorities as "a biological male who was transitioning genders." In one message, the roommate asked why he killed Kirk. "I had enough of his hatred," Robinson allegedly replied. "Some hate can't be negotiated out."

The aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination

Kirk, a father of two, built a large following on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, where he promoted conservative causes and frequently criticized transgender rights.