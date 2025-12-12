/'I had enough of his hatred': Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson makes first court appearance

Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 06:51 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 06:51 IST
Charlie Kirk (L), his alleged killer Tyler Robinson (R) Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP)

Story highlights

Tyler Robinson, 22, faced a Utah court for the first time in the high-profile Charlie Kirk murder case trial. Prosecutors say he shot the activist from a rooftop over political anger. He’s charged with aggravated murder and could face the death penalty.

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, appeared in a US courtroom for the first time on Thursday (Dec 11), marking the beginning of what is expected to be one of the most closely watched trials in years. The 22-year-old sat quietly as attorneys and the judge handled procedural matters in a Utah courtroom. Clean-shaven and dressed in a light shirt and tie, he was allowed to appear without prison clothing under an earlier ruling. Kirk was shot and killed on the campus of Utah Valley University in September, a killing that stunned conservative circles and drew fierce reactions from political leaders. President Donald Trump, among others, vowed a crackdown on what he called the "radical left."

Also read | Erika Kirk shames 'sick' ghouls hunting high-res video of Charlie Kirk murder

Arrest, charges against Tyler Robinson and more

Robinson was arrested a day after the shooting, on September 11, after his family recognised him in images released by investigators and convinced him to turn himself in. He has been charged with aggravated murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors say Robinson positioned himself on a rooftop across from where Kirk was speaking and opened fire because he disagreed with the activist’s political views. Court filings include text exchanges between Robinson and a roommate, described by authorities as "a biological male who was transitioning genders." In one message, the roommate asked why he killed Kirk. "I had enough of his hatred," Robinson allegedly replied. "Some hate can't be negotiated out."

Also read | DOJ quietly deletes study on how most domestic terrorists are right-wing after Trump blames left for Kirk's death

The aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination

Kirk, a father of two, built a large following on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, where he promoted conservative causes and frequently criticized transgender rights.

The aftermath of the killing rippled far beyond the campus. Several people lost jobs for making comments online that conservative groups condemned as celebratory or disrespectful. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel was briefly suspended from his ABC show following government pressure after he accused Trump’s MAGA movement of exploiting the tragedy for political gain.

