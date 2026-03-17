/'I can do anything I want with it': Trump brags of Cuba’s collapse as a complete blackout hits 9.6 million people

Trump says US could 'take' Cuba as island nation's blackout deepens crisis

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he could “take” Cuba, as the island nation plunged into a nationwide blackout triggered by a deepening fuel crisis linked to Washington’s oil pressure campaign. He said he believes he'll have the "honour of taking Cuba". Trump's latest statement on the US "taking" a neighbouring nation comes after America captured Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, and as the nation, for the 18th day, remains engaged in a war with Iran.

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When will the US 'take' Iran?

“You know, all my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba. When will the United States do it?” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I do believe I’ll be… having the honour of taking Cuba,” he added, before going further.

Referring to Cuba, which is currently facing a total power blackout linked to a crippling oil embargo imposed by Washington as a "weakened nation" he forebodingly added, "Whether I free it, take it, I think I could do anything I want with it." This marked one of Trump's most explicit threats against the communist ruled nation.

US wants a regime change in Cuba?

As the US and Cuba hold talks on the island nation's future, Trump has told administration officials that he wants President Miguel Diaz-Canel removed from power. According to a New York Times report, Trump is looking to topple the leftist Diaz-Canal but is open to letting the communist government hold onto power.

Blackout in Cuba

This comes as Cuba’s national power grid collapsed, leaving much of the country without electricity.