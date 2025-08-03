/'Hamas spreading lie of starvation': Netanyahu urges Red Cross Committee to provide food to Israeli hostages amid 'brutal abuse'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (August 3) urged the International Committee of the Red Cross to take immediate action to provide food and medical care to Israeli hostages held in Gaza, as he accused Hamas of spreading a "lie of starvation" to the world.

This comes a day after Hamas released a video of an Israeli hostage, Evyatar David, as they hold him hostage in a tunnel in Gaza. David's family stressed that their son is deliberately and "cynically starved in the Hamas tunnels in Gaza — a living skeleton buried alive".

Netanyahu, today, while speaking to Julien Lerisson, head of the Red Cross delegation in the region, accused Hamas of spreading "a lie of starvation to the world, while the real starvation is being inflicted on the hostages, who are suffering brutal physical and psychological abuse.”

“The world cannot remain indifferent in the face of images that recall Nazi crimes,” he said.

Netanyahu further called on the international committee to denounce Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The Israeli PM further asked them to stop all direct and indirect support for the groups, arguing that their actions are a clear violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions.

David's family, on Saturday, said that their son only has a few days to live in this condition, adding, "Hamas is using our son, Evyatar, as a living experiment in a disgusting hunger campaign."

In the heartbreaking video, the hostage is seen crossing off dates on a calendar on the tunnel's wall. The family of Evyatar David stressed that they are forced to witness their beloved son in this condition.

At the end of the video, David is seen digging his own grave, as he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to worry about him and other hostages.

While digging, he said that he is feeling “weaker and weaker” by the day, and heading toward death.