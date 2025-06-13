/'Get the hell out': US Congressman slams Pete Hegseth in tense hearing, calls him 'embarrassment to the country'

During a tense House Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday (June 12), United States Representative Salud Carbajal harshly criticized Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, calling him an "embarrassment" to the country and demanding his resignation.

The confrontation escalated after Hegseth dismissed Carbajal’s inquiry about political allegiance as a "silly question." Carbajal, visibly frustrated, remarked that "kindergartners can give me a yes or no" before questioning whether loyalty to former President Donald Trump was a requirement for military service.

When Hegseth again called the question "silly," Carbajal ended the exchange, stating, "You're not worthy of my attention or my questions. You're an embarrassment to this country. You're unfit to lead," and urged him to step down so someone competent could take over.

"You're an embarrassment to this country," Carbajal replied. "There's been bipartisan members of Congress that have called for your resignation. You should just get the hell out and let somebody competently lead this department."



The congressman was grilling Hegseth on a variety of issues, including Marines' deployment to Los Angeles, the Signal chat leak and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Carbajal, who has served in the Marine Corps Reserve, said during the committee hearing he has "serious concern" regarding the deployment to LA and called it a “political theater.”

This is not the first time Carbajal has called for Hegseth’s resignation. Rep. Pat Ryan also joined the call for resignation, saying on the record that Hegseth’s leadership has been "shameful and weak."



