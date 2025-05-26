'Geo-planetary catastrophe': French President Macron breaks silence over his video of his wife 'smacking' him - Here's what he said

Hours after a video went viral showing French President Emmanuel Macron's wife playfully smacking him on the plane, Macron finally broke the silence on the controversy people's spreading on social media.

The French president rejected the video shared on social media, which purportedly shows his wife pulling his face away as they step off an aircraft in Vietnam.

Macron dismissed the videos, however, agreed that the video was authentic and not fake.

"The videos are all real, and yes, sometimes people tamper with them, but people are attributing all kinds of nonsense to them," he said while speaking to media in Hanoi on Monday.

While defending the video, Macron said, "There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it.”

In a video making rounds on the internet, French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron has been seen, playfully smacking her husband as he stepped off the plane in Vietnam.

In the video, as the aircraft opens, the first visible movement shown in the video is of Brigitte Macron's arms, reaching out to his husband.

Later, the couple walked down the stairs together with smiles on their faces. However, Macron's wife declined the president's offered arm to hold.

After the video went viral, netizens started debating, with some asking, "Are they okay?" While others questioned, "Is this a public spat or just pre-trip exhaustion?”

The Elysee Palace initially, denied the video's existence, but eventually, it came forward admitting it, saying that it was just "playful teasing".

"It was a moment when the president and his wife were relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh. It was a moment of closeness," an Elysee official said, according to a Reuters report.

