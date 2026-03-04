/‘First in history’: Israel’s F-35I fighter jet ‘Adir’ shoots down Iran’s Air Force YAK-130

Amid the escalated military tensions between Israel, Iran and the US, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday (March 4) that its F-35I fighter jet, known as Adir, shot down an Iranian Air Force YAK-130 fighter aircraft in the first event in history. The IDF posted on social media platform X and wrote, “IRANIAN JET SHOT DOWN: An IAF F-35I 'Adir’ fighter jet shot down an Iranian Air Force YAK-130 fighter jet. This is the first shootdown in the history of a manned fighter aircraft by an F-35 “Adir” fighter jet.”

The F-35, made by an American aerospace manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, is known as one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world. The jet is advanced in shape, internal sensors, weapons and fuel, contributing to the aircraft's stealth. Meanwhile, Iran's YAK-130 is a subsonic two-seat advanced jet trainer and light combat aircraft originally developed by Yakovlev and Aermacchi.

The IDF also said that it carried out a series of strikes on the Basij and internal security command centres in Tehran belonging to the Iranian terror regime. The targeted command centres were used by the Iranian regime to maintain control throughout Iran, the Israeli military added.

“The IDF has carried out a series of strikes on the Basij and internal security command centers in Tehran belonging to the Iranian terror regime. The targeted command centres were used by the Iranian regime to maintain control throughout Iran. The IDF also struck the regime’s missile launchers and other systems,” it said in another post.