/‘Europeans have no peace agenda, have demands utterly UNACCEPTABLE to Russia’: Putin

The Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the Europeans have "no peace agenda" to end the Ukraine war. As per a social media post by the Russian Embassy, UK, Putin has said that when the European nations try to introduce amendments to the US President Donald Trump's proposals, they have only a single aim - to obstruct the peace process by forwarding demands that are "utterly unacceptable to Russia".

This came just after the Russian president said that his country was not planning a war, but if Europeans want it, he was "ready".

He accused the continent's leaders of trying to sabotage a deal on the Ukraine conflict before he met with US envoys. This came as US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were in Moscow for high-stakes talks on ending the nearly four-year war, which were preceded by days of intense diplomacy.

"We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now," the Russian president said. "They have no peaceful agenda, they are on the side of war," he added.